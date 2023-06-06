Oil and Gas News from OilGasDaily.Com
OIL AND GAS
 Japan to invest heavily in hydrogen for energy sector
Japan to invest heavily in hydrogen for energy sector
 by Daniel J. Graeber
 Washington DC (UPI) Jun 6, 2023

A massive investment of more than $100 billion will go toward building up hydrogen in the Japanese energy sector, the government announced Tuesday.

A revised hydrogen strategy outlines $107 billion over the next 14 years to increase the hydrogen supply in the island nation to some 12 million tons from 2 million tons.

"We would like to steadily build a supply chain for hydrogen in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region by further expanding Japan's [hydrogen] technology, which has been world-leading," Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura was quoted by the Kyodo news agency as saying.

Hydrogen, a potent energy carrier, is something of a niche component of the so-called energy transition. Production is described using a color spectrum, with most of the hydrogen produced today considered "gray."

That uses a steam-driven process to break natural gas, or methane, into its elemental components -- carbon and hydrogen. Carbon is released as a result. On the other end of the spectrum, "green" hydrogen uses renewable electricity instead of steam to break water apart into hydrogen and oxygen, with no emissions.

Japan has been reassessing its energy sector since the disastrous meltdown of the Fukushima nuclear power plant in 2011. Largely dependent on foreign supplies of fossil fuels, the economy now is looking for alternatives, from "clean" coal to hydrogen.

Japan is leaning on hydrogen produced from a fossil-fuel feedstock. It could nevertheless help address decarbonization goals, ensure a secure source of energy and support economic growth.

Elsewhere, the Japanese parliament passed a bill last month that would extend the lifespan of nuclear power plants to more than 60 years, as the country aims to cut carbon emissions and conserve energy by repurposing its nuclear resources.

The legislation was passed in response to a dwindling national energy supply due to Russia's war in Ukraine and sanction's targeting the Kremlin's war chest.

Many of the shuttered reactors remain offline as they have been unable to meet tougher safety standards that were implemented after the meltdown at Fukushima.

Related Links
 All About Oil and Gas News at OilGasDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
OIL AND GAS
Gas prices at a standstill in an otherwise fluid market
 Washington DC (UPI) Jun 2, 2023
 Despite volatility in the broader market, retail gasoline prices have been more or less unchanged over the course of a month, results Friday from AAA show. The travel club reported a national average retail price of $3.57 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, unchanged from last week and just 2 cents lower than the national average at this time last month. Andrew Gross, a spokesperson for AAA, said demand likely cooled off after the long holiday weekend, keeping a lid on prices at t ... read more
OIL AND GAS
EU probes alleged fraudulent biofuel from China

 E-fuels - DLR selects Leuna as location for its PtL technology platform

 WVU researcher searching for 'holy grail' of sustainable bioenergy

 New catalyst transforms carbon dioxide into sustainable byproduct
OIL AND GAS
The next generation of solar energy collectors could be rocks

 Controlling crystal lattices of hybrid solar cell materials with terahertz light

 Controlling crystal lattices of hybrid solar cell materials with terahertz light

 The NEM 3.0 Debacle: A Dark Cloud Over California's Solar Industry
OIL AND GAS
Brazil faces dilemma: endangered macaw vs. wind farm

 Spire to provide TrueOcean with weather forecasts for offshore wind farm development

 Sweden greenlights two offshore windpower farms

 European leaders vow to boost North Sea wind energy production
OIL AND GAS
Ukraine nuke plant safe for now after dam break: IAEA

 No immediate risk at Ukraine nuke plant after dam damage: IAEA

 Finland's nuclear catacombs nearly ready to house waste

 Japan allows nuclear plants to operate beyond 60 years
OIL AND GAS
Reclusive Turkmenistan announces move to cut methane emissions

 US climate envoy in UAE meets head of COP28

 Vietnam detains climate activist on tax evasion accusation

 Twitter hinders 'troll hunters' battling climate denial
OIL AND GAS
Musk, China industry minister hold talks on 'new energy vehicles': ministry

 Tesla's Musk hails China's 'vitality' on Beijing visit

 Elon Musk says wants to expand China business in FM meeting

 China auto giant BYD denies claims its cars failed emissions test
OIL AND GAS
Iraqi cleric who fled jail dies escaping recapture

 Iraq's Yazidis mark New Year still haunted by IS horrors

 Iraqi gambling dens raided, nearly 200 arrested: ministry

 Firebrand Iraqi cleric Sadr 'freezes' rank and file movement
OIL AND GAS
U.S. sanctions Iranians involved in plot to kill John Bolton

 U.S. retaliates over Russia's suspension of New START Treaty

 US urges keeping Russia nuclear arms limits, eyes China

 UN official calls out Security Council for inaction on NKorea
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.