Oil and Gas News from OilGasDaily.Com
OIL AND GAS
 Venezuela claims CIA 'false flag' attack foiled, as US deploys bombers
Venezuela claims CIA 'false flag' attack foiled, as US deploys bombers
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Caracas (AFP) Oct 28, 2025

Venezuela claimed Monday to have dismantled a CIA-financed cell plotting a false-flag attack on a US warship deployed to the southern Caribbean, as Washington stepped up pressure on Caracas by flying bombers nearby.

Venezuelan authorities said they uncovered an operation targeting the USS Gravely, a guided-missile destroyer that docked Sunday in Trinidad and Tobago -- within firing distance of the Venezuelan mainland.

The ship's arrival sparked outrage in Caracas, which called it a "provocation" and claimed it was "aimed at provoking a war in the Caribbean."

It also deepened tensions with Trinidad and Tobago, whose Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar is a strong critic of Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro, and a supporter of US President Donald Trump's military campaign against drug traffickers in the Caribbean.

Maduro on Monday evening announced he had suspended a gas agreement with Trinidad and Tobago, accusing Persad-Bissessar of transforming her nation "into an aircraft carrier of the American empire against Venezuela."

As part of Trump's campaign, the Pentagon has so far deployed seven warships to the Caribbean and one to the Gulf of Mexico.

The United States has also announced the imminent arrival of the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier, and its accompanying fleet.

Venezuela and some observers believe Trump's administration is using the military deployments to build pressure on the government and depose Maduro, whom Washington does not recognize as the legitimate president.

Venezuelan Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said Monday that a cell "financed by the CIA" planned to attack the USS Gravely and frame Caracas.

Four people were arrested, Cabello said, without providing details of the alleged suspects. Venezuela regularly claims to have arrested US-backed mercenaries working to destabilize Maduro's administration.

Alongside his naval buildup, Trump recently confirmed authorizing CIA operations in Venezuela and considering ground strikes.

Since September, US forces have destroyed at least 10 boats they said carried narcotics, killing 43 people in international waters.

Experts question the legality of the deadly attacks, and Washington has offered no proof other than aerial videos of the strikes to link the vessels to trafficking.

- Bombers -

Tensions rose further Monday as two US B-1B bombers flew over the Caribbean near Venezuela, the third such show of force in recent weeks.

Data from tracking website Flightradar24 showed the two bombers -- which took off from a base in the northern US state of North Dakota -- flying parallel to the Venezuelan coast before disappearing from view.

Earlier missions included a B-1B sortie last week and a B-52 flight earlier this month, signaling Washington's readiness to escalate pressure on Maduro's government.

Washington and Caracas have for years been at loggerheads, with the United States rejecting Maduro's election victories in 2018 and 2024 as fraudulent.

Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez had urged earlier on Monday for the suspension of gas deals with Trinidad, to raise the cost of the crisis for the United States and its ally.

Trinidadian PM Persad-Bissessar rejected what she called Venezuelan "blackmail," telling AFP her country remains committed to security and energy cooperation.

Washington recently cleared Trinidad and Tobago to exploit the Dragon gas field in Venezuelan waters despite a US oil embargo, deepening friction between the neighbors.

Maduro, who denies US allegations he leads a drug-trafficking network, has accused Washington of "fabricating a war" for political purposes.

burs/arb/des/bjt

Related Links
 All About Oil and Gas News at OilGasDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
OIL AND GAS
Brazil auctions off five oil blocks ahead of COP30
 Rio De Janeiro, Brazil (AFP) Oct 22, 2025
 Brazil awarded exploration rights to five offshore oil blocks on Wednesday, doubling down on a controversial drive to boost production in the run-up to UN climate talks it is hosting next month. The auction came two days after state oil giant Petrobras was granted a controversial license to explore near the mouth of the Amazon river, a sensitive and biodiverse region. Brazil awarded rights to five of seven blocks on offer, raising 103.7 million reais ($19.1 million) from several major foreign gr ... read more
OIL AND GAS
Artificial ocean carbon recycling system turns seawater CO2 into bioplastic feedstock

 Finnish carbon-neutral ferry aims to set global benchmark for shipping

 Brazil, other nations agree to quadruple sustainable fuels

 Solar leaf converts CO2 and water into formate for cleaner chemical manufacturing
OIL AND GAS
Photosynthetic algae evolve unique pigments to shield from sunlight and boost energy efficiency

 Europe opts for solar power and energy autonomy

 Next-generation solar cells harness atomically thin materials to boost performance

 Standardized testing could fast-track indoor solar power for smart devices
OIL AND GAS
S.Africa seeks to save birds from wind turbine risks

 Vertical wind turbines may soon power UK railways using tunnel airflow

 Danish wind giant Orsted to cut workforce by a quarter

 French-German duo wins mega offshore wind energy project
OIL AND GAS
MIT Maritime Consortium releases "Nuclear Ship Safety Handbook"

 Spain receives request to extend life of nuclear plant

 Major outage ended at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 US begins sending nuke workers home as shutdown drags
OIL AND GAS
Overshooting 1.5C climate target 'inevitable': UN chief

 Solar geoengineering faces daunting practical and political challenges

 Nearly 900 mn poor people exposed to climate shocks, UN warns

 'Good riddance': Fed clash over scrapping climate risk guidance; Nearly 1 billion people exposed to climate shocks: UN

OIL AND GAS
Nexperia, the new crisis looming for Europe's carmakers

 Car giant VW warns of production hit from Nexperia chips row

 Baidu confirms robotaxi project with Switzerland's PostBus

 GM cuts EV production in Canada, cites Trump backpedal
OIL AND GAS
Two wounded in attack on office of Iraqi parliamentary candidate

 Iraqi parliamentary candidate killed near Baghdad

 House votes to repeal Iraq war authorizations

 Kidnapped academic Elizabeth Tsurkov released in Iraq
OIL AND GAS
Premature end to Iran nuclear deal after reimposed UN sanctions

 Iran says Trump's call for peace 'at odds' with US actions

 Trump says would be 'great to get a peace deal' with Iran

 North Korea shows off 'most powerful' missile at military parade
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.