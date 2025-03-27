Oil and Gas News from OilGasDaily.Com
OIL AND GAS
 Ugandan environmentalists demand banks halt new funding for oil project
Ugandan environmentalists demand banks halt new funding for oil project
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Kampala (AFP) Mar 27, 2025

The East African Crude Oil Pipeline project (EACOP) announced it had secured the first part of financing to move crude from Uganda to a Tanzanian port, prompting environmentalists on Thursday to call on banks to withdraw their support.

French giant TotalEnergies and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) are pushing ahead with a 1,443-kilometre (900-mile) heated pipeline from the oilfields in the Lake Albert region of northwest Uganda to Tanzania's Indian Ocean port of Tanga.

On Wednesday, EACOP announced "it has closed the first tranche of external financing for the project provided by a syndicate of financial institutions including regional banks".

The funders include African Export Import Bank (Afrixem Bank), the Standard Bank of South Africa Ltd, two Ugandan banks and the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector.

Environmental groups told AFP on Thursday they are calling on the banks to withdraw their support for the project, claiming it threatens fragile ecosystems and local communities.

"We demand that the banks financing the project reconsider their position," said Samuel Okulony, executive director of the Ugandan-based Environment Governance Institute.

"It is disappointing, especially looking at banks which have been operating in Uganda... when we are facing climate change impact already," he said.

The project has been hailed by President Yoweri Museveni as an economic boon for the landlocked country where many live in poverty.

But activists have contested the project, pointing to forced evictions of communities, as well as cases of gender-based violence and exploitation carried out in the areas of its development, in addition to the environmental impact.

Ugandan lawyer Kato Tumusiime, who represents youth contesting the project, told AFP that protests would continue until the banks pull out.

"We know we many not stop the financing 100 percent but we have seen the impact of our actions against the negative effects of EACOP," he said, pointing to delays in the project's development.

str-jcp/jf/giv/bc

TotalEnergies

CNOOC

Related Links
 All About Oil and Gas News at OilGasDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
OIL AND GAS
Brazil chief Raoni says will challenge Lula on Amazon oil project: AFP interview
 Peixoto De Azevedo, Brazil (AFP) Mar 24, 2025
 Brazilian environmental campaigner and tribal leader Raoni Metuktire is pitting himself against the government to stop plans for an oil mega-project at the mouth of the Amazon river. Ahead of Brazil hosting the UN's COP30 climate talks in the Amazonian city of Belem in November, Raoni has told AFP he will soon receive President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his home turf, in the world's biggest rainforest, to urge him to put a halt to the undertaking by state-owned oil giant Petrobras. Brazil's e ... read more
OIL AND GAS
Eco friendly low-cost energy storage system from pine biomass

 Why Expanding the Search for Climate-Friendly Microalgae is Essential

 Solar-powered reactor extracts CO2 from air to produce sustainable fuel

 Zero Emissions Process for Truly Biodegradable Plastics Developed
OIL AND GAS
Effect of sulfur composition on tin sulfide for improving solar cell performance

 Study links solar surge to evening price hikes for fossil energy

 Seven universities unite to propel solar projects over California canal system

 Nanocellulose infused with red onion extract shields solar cells from UV degradation
OIL AND GAS
Engineers' new design of offshore energy system clears key hurdle

 Student refines 100-year-old math problem, expanding wind energy possibilities

 Berlin says offshore Chinese wind farm may pose security risk

 Green energy projects adding to Sami people's climate woes: Amnesty
OIL AND GAS
WPI researcher to explore efficient uranium extraction from industrial wastewater

 Trump floats US takeover of Ukraine's NPPs; Zelensky plays down prospect

 Trump floats US takeover of Ukraine nuclear plants

 Japan begins its first dismantling of a commercial nuclear reactor
OIL AND GAS
'We are not in crisis': chair of IPCC climate body to AFP

 German prosecutors file charges against 5 climate activists

 Record numbers forced to flee climate disasters: UN

 Spain to face increasingly 'severe' droughts: report
OIL AND GAS
Chinese EV giant BYD surpasses rival Tesla with record 2024 revenue

 EU tariffs not a deterrent, says Chinese EV maker XPeng

 Chinese electric car maker BYD aims for Europe boost

 Xiaomi posts 2024 revenue surge as EV push deepens
OIL AND GAS
Syria FM's Iraq visit focuses on security

 Iraq investigating attack on Syrian workers

 Iraq restoration work brought back Mosul's 'identity': UNESCO chief

 Iraqi archaeologists piece together ancient treasures ravaged by IS
OIL AND GAS
US urges UN Council to condemn Iran nuclear activity

 Iran's Khamenei says US threats 'will get them nowhere'

 Iran FM says Trump's nuclear talks letter 'more of a threat'

 North Korea rejects G7 call for denuclearization, vows to 'strengthen' nuclear forces
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.