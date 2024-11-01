Trump says not considering US strikes on Venezuela



by AFP Staff Writers



Aboard Air Force One (AFP) Oct 31, 2025



President Donald Trump said Friday he is not considering strikes on Venezuela, which fears that a major US military buildup in the region is aimed at regime change in Caracas.

The United States has deployed eight US Navy ships to the Caribbean, sent F-35 stealth warplanes to Puerto Rico, and an aircraft carrier strike group is en route to the region -- a massive military force that Washington insists is aimed at curbing drug trafficking.

"No," Trump responded when asked by a journalist aboard Air Force One about reports that he was considering such strikes.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivered the same message, as he responded to an article in the Miami Herald that said Washington's forces were poised to hit Venezuela.

"Your 'sources' claiming to have 'knowledge of the situation' tricked you into writing a fake story," Rubio said in a post on X.

The United States began a campaign of strikes targeting alleged drug-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific in early September that has killed at least 62 people and destroyed 14 boats and a semi-submersible.

The Trump administration casts the small boats as a threat to US national security because of the drugs they allegedly carry, but experts say the strikes amount to extrajudicial killings even if they target known traffickers.

In addition to the military assets deployed in the region, Washington has carried out multiple shows of force with B-52 and B-1B bombers flying sorties near Venezuela's coast, the most recent of which took place on Monday.

Regional tensions have flared as a result of the strikes and the military buildup, with Venezuela saying the United States is plotting to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro, who has accused Washington of "fabricating a war."

Trinidad and Tobago military on alert amid US-Venezuela tensions

Port Of Spain (AFP) Nov 1, 2025 - Trinidad and Tobago put its military on alert Friday and recalled all personnel to their bases amid a deepening row between the United States and Venezuela and a deadly US military buildup in the Caribbean.

Trinidadian forces have been placed on "STATE ONE ALERT LEVEL" and have been ordered to report to base, according to a message sent by the army seen by AFP. Police said that "all leave is restricted" until further notice.

The island nation of Trinidad and Tobago is located just off Venezuela's coast, and the mobilization comes after the United States carried out airstrikes on at least 15 alleged drug-trafficking boats in the Caribbean and the Pacific, killing 62.

The alert caused panic in Port of Spain, where locals rushed to buy food and fuel, as witnessed by AFP reporters.

Officials urged calm, and said "the Government of Trinidad and Tobago is in active contact with the Embassy of the United States of America in Port of Spain."

In the name of curbing drug trafficking, Washington has deployed a massive military force, with eight US Navy ships to the Caribbean, F-35 stealth warplanes to Puerto Rico, and an aircraft carrier strike group is en route to the region.

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, who faces indictment on drug charges in the United States, accused Washington of using drug trafficking as a pretext for "imposing regime change" in Caracas to seize Venezuelan oil.

But US President Donald Trump said Friday he was not considering strikes against Venezuela, dialing back previous posturing.

"No," Trump responded when asked by a journalist aboard Air Force One about reports that he was considering such strikes.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivered the same message, lambasting an article in the Miami Herald that said Washington's forces were poised to hit Venezuela.

Related Links

All About Oil and Gas News at OilGasDaily.com

