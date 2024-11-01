Trump says not considering US strikes on Venezuela

The United States has deployed eight US Navy ships to the Caribbean, sent F-35 stealth warplanes to Puerto Rico, and an aircraft carrier strike group is en route to the region -- a massive military force that Washington insists is aimed at curbing drug trafficking.
"No," Trump responded when asked by a journalist aboard Air Force One about reports that he was considering such strikes.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivered the same message, as he responded to an article in the Miami Herald that said Washington's forces were poised to hit Venezuela.
"Your 'sources' claiming to have 'knowledge of the situation' tricked you into writing a fake story," Rubio said in a post on X.
The United States began a campaign of strikes targeting alleged drug-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific in early September that has killed at least 62 people and destroyed 14 boats and a semi-submersible.
The Trump administration casts the small boats as a threat to US national security because of the drugs they allegedly carry, but experts say the strikes amount to extrajudicial killings even if they target known traffickers.
In addition to the military assets deployed in the region, Washington has carried out multiple shows of force with B-52 and B-1B bombers flying sorties near Venezuela's coast, the most recent of which took place on Monday.
Regional tensions have flared as a result of the strikes and the military buildup, with Venezuela saying the United States is plotting to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro, who has accused Washington of "fabricating a war."
Trinidad and Tobago military on alert amid US-Venezuela tensions
Port Of Spain (AFP) Nov 1, 2025 - Trinidad and Tobago put its military on alert Friday and recalled all personnel to their bases amid a deepening row between the United States and Venezuela and a deadly US military buildup in the Caribbean.
Trinidadian forces have been placed on "STATE ONE ALERT LEVEL" and have been ordered to report to base, according to a message sent by the army seen by AFP. Police said that "all leave is restricted" until further notice.
The island nation of Trinidad and Tobago is located just off Venezuela's coast, and the mobilization comes after the United States carried out airstrikes on at least 15 alleged drug-trafficking boats in the Caribbean and the Pacific, killing 62.
The alert caused panic in Port of Spain, where locals rushed to buy food and fuel, as witnessed by AFP reporters.
Officials urged calm, and said "the Government of Trinidad and Tobago is in active contact with the Embassy of the United States of America in Port of Spain."
In the name of curbing drug trafficking, Washington has deployed a massive military force, with eight US Navy ships to the Caribbean, F-35 stealth warplanes to Puerto Rico, and an aircraft carrier strike group is en route to the region.
Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, who faces indictment on drug charges in the United States, accused Washington of using drug trafficking as a pretext for "imposing regime change" in Caracas to seize Venezuelan oil.
But US President Donald Trump said Friday he was not considering strikes against Venezuela, dialing back previous posturing.
"No," Trump responded when asked by a journalist aboard Air Force One about reports that he was considering such strikes.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivered the same message, lambasting an article in the Miami Herald that said Washington's forces were poised to hit Venezuela.
Related Links
All About Oil and Gas News at OilGasDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Illinois team creates aviation fuel from food waste with circular economy benefits
Industrial microbe enables conversion of carbon monoxide to ethanol
Revolutionary microbe enables resilient renewable energy from food waste
Finnish carbon-neutral ferry aims to set global benchmark for shipping
Advances in semi-transparent solar cell technology drive future energy solutions for buildings
DGIST research team advances eco-friendly solar cell efficiency using rapid temperature control
Solar research team targets safer future for solar panels and groundwater
Cobalt catalyst breakthrough advances photocatalytic hydrogen peroxide production
S.Africa seeks to save birds from wind turbine risks
Vertical wind turbines may soon power UK railways using tunnel airflow
Danish wind giant Orsted to cut workforce by a quarter
French-German duo wins mega offshore wind energy project
Electrabel Selects Framatome to Modernize Tihange 3 Nuclear Reactor Rod Control System
US government inks $80 bn nuclear 'partnership' for AI
New study maps radioactive pollutant transport in northern South China Sea
Google unveils plan to restart US nuclear plant to power AI infrastructure
|
Climate change, poor planning drive Vietnam flooding
100 US local leaders will attend COP30 in 'show of force'
Tens of thousands in climate march before Dutch vote
UN chief calls for 'fight' against climate disinformation
Chinese EV giant BYD says Q3 profit down 33%
Mercedes-Benz profit plunges on China slump and US tariffs
Uber partners with Nvidia to deploy 100,000 robotaxis
Nexperia, the new crisis looming for Europe's carmakers
Two wounded in attack on office of Iraqi parliamentary candidate
Iraqi parliamentary candidate killed near Baghdad
House votes to repeal Iraq war authorizations
Kidnapped academic Elizabeth Tsurkov released in Iraq
Trump says North Korea is "sort of a nuclear power"
Putin terminates plutonium disposal agreement with US
North Korea says tested new weapon system
Iran says any new attack would be 'another failure'
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters