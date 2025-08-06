Oil and Gas News from OilGasDaily.Com
OIL AND GAS
 Sticky business: India's purchases of Russian oil
Sticky business: India's purchases of Russian oil
 by AFP Staff Writers
 New Delhi (AFP) Aug 6, 2025

India is the second largest buyer of Russian oil, saving itself billions of dollars on discounted crude -- a key source of revenue for Moscow's military offensive on Ukraine.

When war broke out in 2022, India jumped at the opportunity of cheap crude, and imports from Russia surged.

That has infuriated US President Donald Trump, who has threatened India with higher tariffs, prompting New Delhi to brand any potential move "unjustified and unreasonable".

Ukraine's Western allies have repeatedly sought to hobble Russia's export earnings.

But Russia has been able to redirect energy sales away from Europe to other countries, including India and China, ensuring the multibillion-dollar flow of funds has continued.

- How much does India import? -

India, one of the world's largest crude oil importers, relies on foreign suppliers for more than 85 percent of its oil needs.

New Delhi traditionally relied on Middle East nations.

But since 2022, it has shifted sharply toward discounted Russian crude, taking advantage of a buyer's market created by Western bans on Moscow's exports.

In 2024, Russia accounted for nearly 36 percent of India's total crude oil imports, up from roughly two percent before the war, according to data released by the country's commerce ministry.

At its peak, Russia accounted for more than 40 percent of India's crude imports in 2024.

New Delhi bought approximately 1.8 million barrels of Russian crude per day in 2024. That accounted for around 37 percent of Moscow's total oil exports, the highest after China.

- Why does India rely on Russia? -

India's foreign ministry said Monday it "began importing from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the conflict".

It also noted that Washington at that time had "actively encouraged such imports by India for strengthening global energy market stability".

The Western sanctions triggered discounts on Russian crude.

That helped Indian refiners save billions of dollars on import costs -- keeping domestic fuel prices relatively stable.

Although the price advantage narrowed from around 14 percent in the 2023-24 financial year to about seven percent in 2024-25, Russian crude remains economically attractive for India.

New Delhi insists its purchases have helped keep global crude prices stable, saying that without these imports, global prices could have surged to $120-130 per barrel.

- Does India have an alternative? -

India still sources crude oil from the Middle East -- mainly Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

It accounted for a substantial 45 percent of total imports in 2024, down from the roughly 60 percent before 2022.

"India could in principle find suppliers other than Russia to meet its energy needs relatively easily with little economic impact," Shilan Shah of Capital Economics said in a note.

Logistically, switching suppliers is possible too, Shah argues.

"Virtually all of India's oil purchases from Russia arrive via ship; it would be much more tricky to switch if it was delivered through pipeline," Shah added.

"Indian refineries are able to switch grades relatively easily too."

But none of the alternatives offer the same price advantage.

Related Links
 All About Oil and Gas News at OilGasDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
OIL AND GAS
Shell net profit retreats on lower energy prices
 London (AFP) July 31, 2025
 British energy giant Shell on Thursday said its net profit slid 23 percent in the first six months of the year, hit by lower oil and gas prices. Profit after tax dropped to $8.4 billion compared with $10.9 billion in the first half of 2024, Shell said in an earnings statement. Group revenue dropped nearly nine percent to $136.6 billion in the reporting period. Shell pointed to "lower realised liquids and gas prices", while chief executive Wael Sawan said the company had been operating "in a ... read more
OIL AND GAS
Electron beam recycling turns heat resistant plastics into valuable gases

 Electron beam method converts Teflon waste into reusable gases

 Italy fines oil giant Eni over bioplastic market abuse

 Acid vapor boosts durability of carbon dioxide-to-fuel devices
OIL AND GAS
Solar tracking panels support high quality rice yields in Japan agrivoltaics trial

 Mapping the regions where solar energy cuts carbon emissions most effectively

 Increasing solar energy use offers key opportunity to reduce US carbon emissions

 GOP senators put hold on Treasury nominees over solar, wind credits
OIL AND GAS
'Let's go fly a kite': Capturing wind for clean energy in Ireland

 'Let's go fly a kite': Capturing wind for clean energy in Ireland

 Germany, wind power groups seek to cut China reliance

 Drone swarm explores turbulent airflows near wind turbines
OIL AND GAS
Idaho Lab teams with Amazon to fast track AI driven nuclear energy systems

 Russia wants to mine Niger's uranium, energy minister says

 Three drones detected in Japan nuclear plant

 Joint KIT and EU Effort Aims to Advance Nuclear Safety and Scientific Expertise
OIL AND GAS
US pushes to revoke scientific ruling that underpins climate regulations

 World court climate ruling: non-binding but game changing

 Hundreds protest over water shortages in drought-hit Iraq

 Trump administration expected to say greenhouse gases aren't harmful
OIL AND GAS
Electric 'air taxis' could debut in Japan from 2027

 China's Baidu to deploy robotaxis on rideshare app Lyft

 BMW profits slump on China woes, US tariffs

 Mercedes-Benz profit plunges on tariff, China woes
OIL AND GAS
3 killed in Iraq clashes between armed group, security forces

 US lets staff return to Iraq weeks after Iran strike

 Iraq in contact with Iran, US in bid to stay out of conflict: officials

 French general takes command of NATO mission in Iraq
OIL AND GAS
IAEA chief 'encouraged' by Iran decision to re-engage

 The real threat on Korean Peninsula: Chinese, North Korean political warfare

 North Korea warns US against pushing it to give up nukes

 Iran vows stronger response if attacked again by US, Israel
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.