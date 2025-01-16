Oil and Gas News from OilGasDaily.Com
OIL AND GAS
 Sri Lanka signs landmark $3.7 bn deal with Chinese state oil giant
Sri Lanka signs landmark $3.7 bn deal with Chinese state oil giant
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Jan 16, 2025

Sri Lanka has secured its biggest-ever foreign investment after signing a deal with Chinese state-run oil giant Sinopec, officials said on Thursday.

Sinopec has agreed to invest $3.7 billion to construct a "state-of-the-art oil refinery" with a capacity of 200,000 barrels in the southern Hambantota region, according to the Sri Lanka president's media division.

"During President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's four-day state visit to China, Sri Lanka marked a significant milestone by securing the largest foreign direct investment to date," it said.

A "substantial portion" of the refinery's output would be earmarked for export as part of efforts to shore up Sri Lanka's foreign exchange earnings, a statement said.

"This major investment from China is expected to bolster Sri Lanka's economic growth while uplifting the livelihoods of low-income communities in the Hambantota area," it added.

The port of Hambantota was handed to a Beijing company on a 99-year lease for $1.12 billion in 2017 after Sri Lanka was unable to repay a huge Chinese loan, a controversial decision which raised questions about Chinese investments in the country.

Sri Lanka also defaulted on its foreign borrowings in 2022 during a crisis that caused months of food, fuel and medicine shortages.

China accounted for more than half the country's bilateral debt at the time of the economic crash.

Leftist Dissanayake came to power in September and consolidated his position after his party won by a landslide in snap parliamentary polls last November.

His four-day visit to China comes after he was given a red-carpet welcome to India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his first overseas trip as premier in December.

In a meeting with Dissanayake on Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the two countries "face a historical opportunity to build on the past and forge ahead".

The two sides should see ties from "a strategic perspective and build a China-Sri Lanka community with a shared future", Xi said, according to state media.

Sri Lanka had originally awarded the refinery project in 2019 to an Indian family-owned company based in Singapore, but terminated the agreement after the firm failed to start construction.

Officials signalled in 2023 that they would award the contract to Sinopec after another bidder pulled out.

Sri Lanka sits astride the world's busiest shipping route, which links the Middle East and East Asia, giving its maritime assets strategic importance.

mjw/je/tc/fox

SINOPEC - CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION

Related Links
 All About Oil and Gas News at OilGasDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
OIL AND GAS
Shipping emissions mandate led to spike in global temperatures
 Ithica NY (SPX) Jan 14, 2025
 The summer of 2023 saw a surprising increase in global temperatures, even within the context of the ongoing greenhouse gas-driven warming trend. Many scientists were flummoxed. Their simulations didn't show this kind of spike. "Climate scientists were saying this is essentially impossible, that it is bonkers to see such a jump all at once," said Daniele Visioni, assistant professor in the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at Cornell University. "People were saying, 'Climate change is su ... read more
OIL AND GAS
Breakthrough process converts CO2 and electricity into protein-rich food

 The biobattery that needs to be fed

 Breakthrough in sustainable energy with photochemical water oxidation

 Significant progress in engineering biology for clean energy
OIL AND GAS
Light flexible and radiation resistant organic solar cells for space

 Biophotovoltaics: a step forward in sustainable energy technology

 Floating solar panels could advance US energy goals

 Research explores wildfire smoke's effect on solar power generation across US
OIL AND GAS
Flinders University advances vertical wind turbine design

 Secure cryptographic framework enhances collaboration in offshore wind energy

 BP to 'significantly reduce' renewables investment

 Baltic Sea wind farms impair Sweden's defence, says military
OIL AND GAS
IEA forecasts record nuclear electricity production in 2025

 Raw materials from nuclear waste

 AI powers modeling of safer sustainable nuclear reactors

 U.S., Thailand agree to peaceful use of nuclear energy
OIL AND GAS
2024 hottest recorded year, crossed global warming limit

 2024 warmest year on record for mainland US: agency

 Last 2 years crossed 1.5C global warming limit: EU monitor

 Floods droughts and fires hydroclimate extremes accelerate worldwide
OIL AND GAS
Beijing 'firmly opposes' US ban on smart cars with Chinese tech

 Global electric car sales rose by 25% in 2024

 US to ban smart cars containing Chinese tech

 Global road transport emissions to peak in 2025: study
OIL AND GAS
Iraqi archaeologists piece together ancient treasures ravaged by IS

 Declassified files show UK anger at Chirac over Iraq

 Iraq's prohibition zeal threatens Baghdad's boozy subculture

 Iraq says to begin repatriating Syrian troops who fled offensive
OIL AND GAS
Impeachment trial of South Korean President Yoon to begin

 Iran, European powers hold 'constructive' nuclear talks

 Iran military expands drills to Fordow, Khondab nuclear sites: state media

 Ukraine captures 2 North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia, releases photos
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.