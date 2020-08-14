  Oil and Gas News from OilGasDaily.Com  
OIL AND GAS
Ship owner says will handle Mauritius oil spill compensation 'sincerely'
 by Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) Aug 14, 2020

The Japanese owner of a cargo ship that leaked massive amounts of oil after running aground off Mauritius has pledged to "sincerely" respond to requests for compensation over damage to the marine environment.

"We are deeply conscious of our responsibility as a party directly involved in the case," said Kiyoaki Nagashiki, president of Nagashiki Shipping, which owns the stricken bulk carrier.

"Regarding compensation, we plan to deal with the issue sincerely based on applicable laws," the head of the Okayama-based company said in a statement released Thursday.

"We will continue to do our utmost to collect the leaked oil and to minimise the impact of the environmental pollution," he added.

Mauritius declared an unprecedented environmental emergency last week as the MV Wakashio, which ran aground on July 25, began seeping oil into a protected marine park boasting unspoiled coral reefs, mangrove forests and endangered species.

The vessel is at risk of breaking apart after leaking more than 1,000 tonnes of fuel into the sea, but Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth on Wednesday said almost all the remaining fuel on the vessel had been pumped out from the carrier.

The "ecological crisis" was beyond the scope of the tiny Indian Ocean nation's capabilities, Jugnauth added, and he appealed for urgent international help.

France and Japan are among nations that have answered the call, along with thousands of ordinary Mauritians who volunteered day and night to clean sludge from the picturesque tropical coastline to which their economy is deeply tied.

Police have launched an investigation into the spill and have seized the ship's black box, log book and other items as part of their inquiries.

Aerial images showed huge stretches of crystal-clear seas around the marooned cargo ship stained an inky black.


Related Links
 All About Oil and Gas News at OilGasDaily.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.
SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only


OIL AND GAS
Sudanese troops killed in clash with rebels
 Khartoum (AFP) Aug 7, 2020
 Sudanese troops and civilians were killed in a clashes with a rebel group in the country's south, an army statement said Friday, without specifying the number of casualties. "Rebels from the Sudan People's Liberation Army-North (SPLA-N) attacked nomadic herders on their migration route from the south to the north and soldiers securing a road, ambushing them and planting mines" in the South Kordofan region on Thursday, the statement said. Asa a result there were a number of wounded and "many de ... read more
Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.


Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

OIL AND GAS
Key technology for mass-production of lignin-bio-aviation fuels for reducing greenhouse gas

 Blinking crystals may convert CO2 into fuels

 Love-hate relationship of solvent and water leads to better biomass breakup

 Milking algae mechanically: Progress to succeed petroleum derived chemicals
OIL AND GAS
Perovskite and organic solar cells rocketed into space

 New fabrication method brings single-crystal perovskite devices closer to viability

 ETRI develops eco-friendly color thin-film solar cells

 AES and 5B Accelerating World's Transition to Solar Energy
OIL AND GAS
Offshore wind power now so cheap it could pay money back to consumers

 Trust me if you can

 Ingeteam's advanced simulation models to ease wind power grid integration

 Magnora ASA and Kustvind AB accelerate development of 500 MW offshore wind project in southern Sweden
OIL AND GAS
Belarus fuels first nuclear plant ahead of presidential poll

 UAE starts up first Arab nuclear plant

 French fine EDF over Hinkley Point 'false info'

 Framatome and Lockheed Martin join forces to provide additional solution for US nuclear plant instrumentation and control
OIL AND GAS
Climate change to bring longer droughts in Europe: study

 Irish supreme court quashes govt climate plan

 'Climate refugee' complex for 4,500 Bangladeshi families

 Using techniques from astrophysics, researchers can forecast drought up to ten weeks ahead
OIL AND GAS
Uber chief: law could idle operations in California

 Uber calls for new deal for 'gig economy' workers

 Road test: Chinese 'robotaxis' take riders for a spin

 Uber earnings hit hard as pandemic stalls revenue
OIL AND GAS
Trump to meet Iraqi PM as ties rebound

 Iraqi policemen killed protesters with hunting rifles; 2 rockets hit Baghdad airport

 Third Iraq protester dies of tear gas canister wound this week

 Two protesters in first Iraq deaths under new PM: medics
OIL AND GAS
Nagasaki marks 75 years since atomic bombing

 UN set for showdown over US Iran arms embargo push

 Iran says US, Israel are nuclear 'threat' to region

 North Korean leader visits flood-stricken province: state media








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.