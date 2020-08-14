|
Ship owner says will handle Mauritius oil spill compensation 'sincerely'
by Staff Writers
Tokyo (AFP) Aug 14, 2020
The Japanese owner of a cargo ship that leaked massive amounts of oil after running aground off Mauritius has pledged to "sincerely" respond to requests for compensation over damage to the marine environment.
"We are deeply conscious of our responsibility as a party directly involved in the case," said Kiyoaki Nagashiki, president of Nagashiki Shipping, which owns the stricken bulk carrier.
"Regarding compensation, we plan to deal with the issue sincerely based on applicable laws," the head of the Okayama-based company said in a statement released Thursday.
"We will continue to do our utmost to collect the leaked oil and to minimise the impact of the environmental pollution," he added.
Mauritius declared an unprecedented environmental emergency last week as the MV Wakashio, which ran aground on July 25, began seeping oil into a protected marine park boasting unspoiled coral reefs, mangrove forests and endangered species.
The vessel is at risk of breaking apart after leaking more than 1,000 tonnes of fuel into the sea, but Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth on Wednesday said almost all the remaining fuel on the vessel had been pumped out from the carrier.
The "ecological crisis" was beyond the scope of the tiny Indian Ocean nation's capabilities, Jugnauth added, and he appealed for urgent international help.
France and Japan are among nations that have answered the call, along with thousands of ordinary Mauritians who volunteered day and night to clean sludge from the picturesque tropical coastline to which their economy is deeply tied.
Police have launched an investigation into the spill and have seized the ship's black box, log book and other items as part of their inquiries.
Aerial images showed huge stretches of crystal-clear seas around the marooned cargo ship stained an inky black.
Sudanese troops killed in clash with rebels
Khartoum (AFP) Aug 7, 2020
Sudanese troops and civilians were killed in a clashes with a rebel group in the country's south, an army statement said Friday, without specifying the number of casualties. "Rebels from the Sudan People's Liberation Army-North (SPLA-N) attacked nomadic herders on their migration route from the south to the north and soldiers securing a road, ambushing them and planting mines" in the South Kordofan region on Thursday, the statement said. Asa a result there were a number of wounded and "many de ... read more
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.