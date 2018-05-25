Oil and Gas News from OilGasDaily.Com
OIL AND GAS
 S.Africa top court hears landmark case on Shell offshore exploration
S.Africa top court hears landmark case on Shell offshore exploration
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Johannesburg (AFP) Sept 16, 2025

South Africa's top court on Tuesday heard arguments in a landmark case pitting environmentalists and coastal communities against energy giant Shell's oil and gas exploration off the Indian Ocean coast.

The Constitutional court hearing marks the last steps in a years-long legal battle against Shell's plans to conduct seismic surveys off the country's south-east coast, which activists argue would affect whales and other marine life.

A lower court in 2022 ruled the exploration authorisation granted by South Africa's government in 2014 was unlawful, in a ruling hailed as a major victory for civil society.

But an appeals court last year gave the British oil heavyweight another chance to renew its permit.

"This was the first time that a legal case about fishing communities went all the way to the Constitutional court," Carmen Mannarino, the programme manager at fisher-rights organisation Masifundise told AFP.

"This is about the dignity of communities," she said. "The fundamental question is: are rights of communities more, or less, important than the rights of companies?"

Shell planned to map more than 6,000 square kilometres (2,300 square miles) off South Africa's so-called Wild Coast, which boasts pristine beaches and rich waters housing exquisite marine life.

The seismic survey is conducted by bouncing sonic waves off the sea floor and using the reflection to build up a 3D image.

The energy giant says on its website that the impacts of such surveys are "well understood and mitigated against" and it is "adopting the most stringent mitigation measures".

But fisherman Ntsindiso Nongcavu, an applicant in the case, told AFP he was "ready to fight any company that wants to do seismic surveys in our ocean."

The 48-year-old from the coastal town of Port St Johns, who started fishing age 8, was among 200 people demonstrating outside the court in Johannesburg while the hearing was underway.

"We are fishermen, we depend on the ocean to get our livelihood," Nongcavu said. "If we allow a company like Shell to do seismic surveys on our coast, the species that we depend on will migrate or die."

Maxwell Pekayo, 39, a fisherman from the village of Kei Mouth, 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) from Johannesburg, said the case was a battle "for our future".

"Even for our unborn children -- they will survive by the ocean," he said.

jcb/giv

Shell

Related Links
 All About Oil and Gas News at OilGasDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
OIL AND GAS
Maduro deploys 25,000 troops to Venezuela borders
 Caracas (AFP) Sept 8, 2025
 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he had deployed 25,000 troops along the Caribbean coast and the border with Colombia amid soaring tensions with US President Donald Trump. In a message Sunday night on social media Maduro said he had deployed "25,000 men and women from our glorious National Bolivarian Armed Forces" to the frontier with Colombia and the northeast coast, where the country's biggest oil refineries are situated. The deployment aimed to ensure "the defense of national sovereig ... read more
OIL AND GAS
Pretreatment methods bring second-gen biofuels from oilcane closer to commercialization

 Bacteria rewire digestive systems to turn plant waste into power

 Shell abandons huge biofuel project in Netherlands

 UK watchdog probes power firm Drax over biomass source
OIL AND GAS
Passivation breakthrough drives efficiency gains in perovskite silicon tandem solar cells

 Enhancing quasi-2D perovskite solar cells with dicyandiamide interface engineering

 Cornell research tests solar panel crop growth in New York

 Morocco tests floating solar panels to save water, generate power
OIL AND GAS
Transportation Department wind farm funding cuts to save $679M

 Japan confident on wind power after Mitsubishi blow

 Japan's Mitsubishi pulls out of key wind power projects

 'Let's go fly a kite': Capturing wind for clean energy in Ireland
OIL AND GAS
EU top court annuls decision approving Hungary nuclear plant expansion

 Nuclearn secures $10.5 million to expand AI platform for nuclear operations

 NuScale to support ENTRA1 TVA deal to deploy 6 GW of small modular reactors

 Ageing UK nuclear plants to run longer: operators
OIL AND GAS
EU 'positive' on striking 2040 climate target deal before COP30

 'Sleep under the stars': hotel mess in Brazil ahead of UN meet

 Drought forces drastic water restrictions in S. Korean city

 'Mockery of science': US experts blast Trump climate report
OIL AND GAS
Ethiopians dream of an electric car future

 Mexico, under US pressure, mulls 50% tariff on Chinese cars

 'Why not?' Europeans warming up to Chinese electric cars

 Germany's VW, China's BYD face off at Munich auto show
OIL AND GAS
More than 800 Iraqis repatriated from notorious Syria camp

 Iraq toughens stance against pro-Iran faction after Baghdad clash

 3 killed in Iraq clashes between armed group, security forces

 US lets staff return to Iraq weeks after Iran strike
OIL AND GAS
Iran's foreign minister to meet IAEA chief in Egypt

 North Korea's Kim oversees ICBM engine test: state media

 SKorea, Japan defense chiefs meet amid growing NKorea concerns

 North Korea's Kim tells Xi hopes to 'steadily develop' ties: KCNA
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.