S.Africa top court hears landmark case on Shell offshore exploration

The Constitutional court hearing marks the last steps in a years-long legal battle against Shell's plans to conduct seismic surveys off the country's south-east coast, which activists argue would affect whales and other marine life.
A lower court in 2022 ruled the exploration authorisation granted by South Africa's government in 2014 was unlawful, in a ruling hailed as a major victory for civil society.
But an appeals court last year gave the British oil heavyweight another chance to renew its permit.
"This was the first time that a legal case about fishing communities went all the way to the Constitutional court," Carmen Mannarino, the programme manager at fisher-rights organisation Masifundise told AFP.
"This is about the dignity of communities," she said. "The fundamental question is: are rights of communities more, or less, important than the rights of companies?"
Shell planned to map more than 6,000 square kilometres (2,300 square miles) off South Africa's so-called Wild Coast, which boasts pristine beaches and rich waters housing exquisite marine life.
The seismic survey is conducted by bouncing sonic waves off the sea floor and using the reflection to build up a 3D image.
The energy giant says on its website that the impacts of such surveys are "well understood and mitigated against" and it is "adopting the most stringent mitigation measures".
But fisherman Ntsindiso Nongcavu, an applicant in the case, told AFP he was "ready to fight any company that wants to do seismic surveys in our ocean."
The 48-year-old from the coastal town of Port St Johns, who started fishing age 8, was among 200 people demonstrating outside the court in Johannesburg while the hearing was underway.
"We are fishermen, we depend on the ocean to get our livelihood," Nongcavu said. "If we allow a company like Shell to do seismic surveys on our coast, the species that we depend on will migrate or die."
Maxwell Pekayo, 39, a fisherman from the village of Kei Mouth, 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) from Johannesburg, said the case was a battle "for our future".
"Even for our unborn children -- they will survive by the ocean," he said.
jcb/giv
Related Links
All About Oil and Gas News at OilGasDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Pretreatment methods bring second-gen biofuels from oilcane closer to commercialization
Bacteria rewire digestive systems to turn plant waste into power
Shell abandons huge biofuel project in Netherlands
UK watchdog probes power firm Drax over biomass source
Passivation breakthrough drives efficiency gains in perovskite silicon tandem solar cells
Enhancing quasi-2D perovskite solar cells with dicyandiamide interface engineering
Cornell research tests solar panel crop growth in New York
Morocco tests floating solar panels to save water, generate power
Transportation Department wind farm funding cuts to save $679M
Japan confident on wind power after Mitsubishi blow
Japan's Mitsubishi pulls out of key wind power projects
'Let's go fly a kite': Capturing wind for clean energy in Ireland
EU top court annuls decision approving Hungary nuclear plant expansion
Nuclearn secures $10.5 million to expand AI platform for nuclear operations
NuScale to support ENTRA1 TVA deal to deploy 6 GW of small modular reactors
Ageing UK nuclear plants to run longer: operators
|
EU 'positive' on striking 2040 climate target deal before COP30
'Sleep under the stars': hotel mess in Brazil ahead of UN meet
Drought forces drastic water restrictions in S. Korean city
'Mockery of science': US experts blast Trump climate report
Ethiopians dream of an electric car future
Mexico, under US pressure, mulls 50% tariff on Chinese cars
'Why not?' Europeans warming up to Chinese electric cars
Germany's VW, China's BYD face off at Munich auto show
More than 800 Iraqis repatriated from notorious Syria camp
Iraq toughens stance against pro-Iran faction after Baghdad clash
3 killed in Iraq clashes between armed group, security forces
US lets staff return to Iraq weeks after Iran strike
Iran's foreign minister to meet IAEA chief in Egypt
North Korea's Kim oversees ICBM engine test: state media
SKorea, Japan defense chiefs meet amid growing NKorea concerns
North Korea's Kim tells Xi hopes to 'steadily develop' ties: KCNA
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters