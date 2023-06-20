Qatar inks second long-term gas supply deal with China

The agreement, to supply four million tonnes annually to the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), matches the terms of a November deal with China's Sinopec as the longest ever seen in the industry.
Asian countries led by China, Japan and South Korea are the main market for Qatar's gas, which has been increasingly sought by European countries since Russia's invasion of Ukraine early last year.
"Qatar will supply four million tonnes annually of natural gas from the North Field East Expansion Project to China over a period of 27 years," Qatar's Energy Minister Saad Sherida al-Kaabi told a signing ceremony in Doha.
"This will become the second LNG (liquefied natural gas) sale and purchase agreement to China within the North Field East Expansion Project," added al-Kaabi, who is also head of state firm QatarEnergy.
By expanding activities at North Field, which has the world's biggest natural gas reserves and extends under the Gulf into Iranian territory, Qatar is raising its LNG production by 60 percent-plus to 126 million tonnes a year by 2027.
CNPC signed a separate agreement for a five percent interest in North Field East, the equivalent of one gas-liquefying complex producing eight million tonnes of LNG a year.
"It lays a solid foundation for the energy cooperation between the two sides in the next three decades," CNPC chairman Dai Houliang said in a statement.
"CNPC will continue to actively discuss with QatarEnergy all-round cooperation across the hydrocarbon industry chain and other areas like green and low carbon energies," he added.
The value of the deals was not announced.
Qatar, whose gas riches have made its per-capita gross domestic product among the highest in the world, has struck a series of major agreements surrounding the North Field expansion.
- 'Solid, long-term demand' -
Earlier this month, QatarEnergy agreed a 15-year supply deal with Bangladeshi state firm Petrobangla, and last month it awarded a $10 billion contract to France's Technip Energies and Consolidated Contractors Company for the engineering, procurement and construction of the North Field South project.
In April, Sinopec became the first Asian firm to get a stake in the North Field East expansion, also gaining a five percent stake.
"This type of long-term, large volume deal is exactly what QatarEnergy wants," said Ben Cahill, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).
"QatarEnergy probably has more than 60 million tons (tonnes) per year in uncontracted LNG capacity... So as big as this deal is, Qatar needs to stack up a lot of these."
According to Justin Alexander, director of the Khalij Economics consulting firm: "The solid and long-term demand from Asia may spur European buyers to advance negotiations to ensure security of supply."
Although much of its gas is sold to Asian countries, in November Qatar announced its first major deal with Germany, selling up to two million tonnes annually for 15 years.
The talks took several months as Germany resisted the long-term contracts that Qatar normally demands to justify its massive investment.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine increased pressure on the German government to find new sources of supply.
str/th/jsa/it
Related Links
All About Oil and Gas News at OilGasDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
In Iowa, Asa Hutchinson touts measured approach to green energy transition
Clean, sustainable fuels made 'from thin air' and plastic waste
EU probes alleged fraudulent biofuel from China
E-fuels - DLR selects Leuna as location for its PtL technology platform
Researchers develop a new source of quantum light
Climate goals need clean energy surge in Global South: IEA
Launch of next generation photovoltaics lab
Boric acid-anchoring hole-selective contact for perovskite solar cells
New transmission line to carry wind energy electricity from Wyoming to Nevada
Brazil faces dilemma: endangered macaw vs. wind farm
Spire to provide TrueOcean with weather forecasts for offshore wind farm development
Sweden greenlights two offshore windpower farms
Framatome selected by US nuclear power plant to provide incore instrumentation
New adsorbent can remove radioactive cesium ions from nuclear wastewater
UN nuclear chief says situation 'serious' at Ukraine plant
UN visit to Ukraine nuclear plant delayed: Russia
|
France to shut down climate NGO after protest violence
Debt in the poorest nations: the problem in a nutshell
UN chief slams 'pitiful' world response to climate change as talks stymied
Amid melting glaciers, Swiss vote on new climate law
VW eyes sales growth powered by US, China
European leaders host Musk, chase Tesla investment
GM reaches deal for access to Tesla's North American chargers
Musk, China industry minister hold talks on 'new energy vehicles': ministry
Qatar emir holds Baghdad talks with Iraq PM
Iraqi cleric who fled jail dies escaping recapture
Iraq's Yazidis mark New Year still haunted by IS horrors
Iraqi gambling dens raided, nearly 200 arrested: ministry
Blinken says reports of US nuclear deal with Iran 'not accurate'
Russian nukes in Belarus: US says 'no reason' to change posture
NATO: No change in nuclear posture over Russian nukes in Belarus
Iran discusses nuclear programme with European diplomats in Abu Dhabi
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters