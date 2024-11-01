Pakistan facilitates return of Iranian crew from US-seized ship

The sailors, who had been held aboard the container ship Touska, were flown into Islamabad late Sunday and were due to be handed over to Iranian authorities, according to a statement from Pakistan's foreign ministry.
The handover follows a tense maritime standoff in the Gulf of Oman, where US forces intercepted the Iranian-flagged vessel.
President Donald Trump said the ship carried "a gift from China", an allegation Beijing rejected, insisting it opposed "any malicious association and speculation".
Iran has condemned the seizure as "piracy" and a violation of an April ceasefire, urging the United Nations to intervene.
Pakistan has positioned itself as a mediator for the war in the Middle East, hosting talks aimed at reducing friction between the United States and Iran.
The transfer of the crew was coordinated with both sides, Pakistan said, reflecting a rare instance of practical cooperation despite wider tensions over sanctions, shipping routes and regional security.
The vessel itself is expected to be returned after repairs.
Islamabad said it would continue to facilitate dialogue and diplomacy in pursuit of regional stability, as the Strait of Hormuz remains volatile and indirect US-Iran engagement politically sensitive.
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