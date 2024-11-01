Oil and Gas News from OilGasDaily.Com
OIL AND GAS
 India says to push ahead with Russian oil imports

India says to push ahead with Russian oil imports

by AFP Staff Writers
 New Delhi (AFP) Mar 7, 2026
 India said Saturday it was pushing ahead with imports of Russian oil, after a temporary US waiver to import crude from Moscow due war in the Mideast -- but adding it did not need Washington's permission.

The US-Israel campaign against Iran and Tehran's retaliatory attacks across the Gulf region have upended the world's energy and transport sectors, causing a surge in global oil prices.

Washington temporarily eased economic sanctions against Russia on Thursday to allow Russian oil stranded at sea to be sold to India.

But the Indian government's Press Information Bureau said in a statement that New Delhi was not dependent on "a short-term waiver" for such purchases.

"India has never depended on permission from any country to buy Russian oil," the statement said.

"India is still importing Russian oil even in February 2026, and Russia is still India's largest crude oil supplier."

Washington rolled back a 25 percent duty on Indian exports in February as part of an interim trade deal after what it described as New Delhi's "commitment" to stop buying Russian oil.

But this purported promise finds no mention in the joint statement and has neither been confirmed nor denied by the Indian government which has maintained its oil procurement is guided by national interest.

The note insisted that India is "well stocked" with over 250 million barrels of crude and petroleum products to "handle short term disruptions".

However, India on Saturday raised the price of household liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders used for cooking by seven percent.

Globally, crude soared 8.5 percent on Friday and was up nearly 30 percent for the week after President Donald Trump said only the "unconditional surrender" of Iran would end the Middle East war.

Earlier in the week,India's petroleum ministry ordered refiners to ramp up LPG output, asking for propane and butane streams to be utilised for production

India is the world's second-largest LPG buyer and purchases more than 90 percent of its supply from the Middle East, according to data intelligence firm Kpler.

Related Links
 All About Oil and Gas News at OilGasDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
OIL AND GAS
China prioritises energy and diplomacy over Iran support
 Beijing (AFP) Mar 5, 2026
 China has expressed its anger over Israeli-US strikes on Iran but, despite hits to its oil imports, will not risk its interests by confronting Washington and helping its long-standing partner, analysts say. The war in the Middle East has sparked global fears of an energy supply crunch, with traffic in the vital Strait of Hormuz blocked. Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday they had "complete control" of the waterway as it kept up its missile and drone barrages across the Gulf. China ... read more
OIL AND GAS
Denmark inaugurates first flight with sustainable fuel

 Ancient guano drove Chincha coastal power

 Neem seed biochar turns waste into thermal energy storage medium

 Salt solvent unlocks lignin for next generation biofuel plants
OIL AND GAS
Defect networks boost performance of next generation perovskite solar cells

 Golden bridge tunnel junction design boosts all perovskite tandem solar cell efficiency

 Next generation solar manufacturing pathway could avoid massive CO2 output

 Hydrogen bond design advances solar water oxidation efficiency
OIL AND GAS
China added record wind and solar power in 2025, data shows

 UK nets record offshore wind supply in renewables push

 Trump gets wrong country, wrong bird in windmill rant
OIL AND GAS
Japan eyes remote Pacific island for nuclear waste

 Microbes join forces to quickly clean up uranium pollution

 INL and NVIDIA align AI platform to speed advanced nuclear rollout

 GENUSA to supply GNF2 reload fuel for Vattenfall Forsmark plant
OIL AND GAS
Mumbai to host Prince William's 2026 Earthshot prize

 ECB fines French bank for climate risk failures

 'Climate cult' hurts Europe's economy, US energy secretary tells AFP

 Warming drives growth of Arctic peatlands
OIL AND GAS
UK dieselgate lawsuit enters final journey for carmakers

 China space firm tests two seat flying car concept in Chongqing

 China top court says drivers responsible despite autonomous technology

 Mercedes-Benz net profit nearly halves amid China, US woes
OIL AND GAS
Over 2,200 IS detainees transferred to Iraq from Syria: Iraqi official

 Iraq starts investigations into IS detainees moved from Syria

 Where does Iraq stand as US turns up heat on Iran?

 Rubio warns Iraq on Iran ties as Maliki sets return
OIL AND GAS
ORNL and Kairos Power expand molten salt reactor partnership

 Europe reacts to Macron's atomic offer

 US court convicts Japanese yakuza for trafficking nuclear material

 N. Korea flexes nuclear-capable rocket launcher ahead of key congress
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.