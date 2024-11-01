Hydrogen plays part in global warming: study

Advocates of hydrogen hope it can be produced and used on a large scale in transport and heavy industries in the future, providing a clean alternative to fossil fuels as it only emits water vapours.
But the research published in the journal Nature found that hydrogen has played a part in rising temperatures by helping methane, a potent greenhouse gas, stay longer in the atmosphere.
Emissions of hydrogen rose between 1990 and 2020, contributing a fraction of a degree -- or 0.02C -- to the nearly 1.5C increase in average temperatures since the pre-industrial period, the research found.
"We need a deeper understanding of the global hydrogen cycle and its links to global warming to support a climate-safe and sustainable hydrogen economy," said Stanford University scientist Rob Jackson, the paper's senior author.
The study, by an international consortium of scientists known as the Global Carbon Project, found that the increase in hydrogen emissions is mostly due to human activity.
Its rise is linked to the increase in methane emitted by fossil fuels, livestock and landfills, the researchers said.
The two molecules are intertwined: methane produces hydrogen when it breaks down in the atmosphere.
While hydrogen itself is not a pollutant, it indirectly contributes to warming by absorbing natural detergents that destroy methane, a potent greenhouse gas that has a shorter lifespan than carbon dioxide.
"More hydrogen means fewer detergents in the atmosphere, causing methane to persist longer and, therefore, warm the climate longer," said the study's lead author, Zutao Ouyang, an assistant professor of ecosystem modelling at Auburn University in Alabama.
Its interactions with natural detergents also affect cloud formation and produce greenhouse gases such as ozone and stratospheric water vapour.
Other sources of hydrogen in the atmosphere since 1990 include leaks from industrial hydrogen production.
Hydrogen can be manufactured by passing an electric current through water to split it between hydrogen and oxygen, a process called electrolysis.
Today, however, most hydrogen is produced from natural gas or coal in energy-intensive processes that emit large amounts of carbon dioxide.
The goal is to produce "green" hydrogen at scale using renewable energy instead, but the process is expensive and the sector has faced considerable hurdles.
Related Links
All About Oil and Gas News at OilGasDaily.com
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
|
Carbon monoxide enables rapid atomic scale control for fuel cell catalysts
Singapore sets course for 'green' methanol ship fuel supplies
Methane conversion enabled by iron catalyst delivers pharmaceutical compounds
Illinois team creates aviation fuel from food waste with circular economy benefits
Bilayer tin oxide layer boosts back contact perovskite solar cell efficiency and stability
Acid treated carbon nanotubes raise efficiency and durability of flexible perovskite solar modules
Solar panels over crops ease heat stress for farmworkers
FEOC and the Black Ships: How America Is Replaying Gunboat Diplomacy Against Itself
S.Africa seeks to save birds from wind turbine risks
Vertical wind turbines may soon power UK railways using tunnel airflow
Danish wind giant Orsted to cut workforce by a quarter
French-German duo wins mega offshore wind energy project
New analysis links lead cooled reactor corrosion to steel microstructure
Microbes join forces to quickly clean up uranium pollution
Antares lines up $96 million to advance microreactor rollout
Framatome to modernize digital controls at Columbia Generating Station
|
To counter climate denial, UN scientists must be 'clear' about human role: IPCC chief
Spire soil data to support conflict early warning in Ethiopias Somali Region
Uzbek Muslims pray for rain amid severe drought
Global coastal settlements shift inland as climate risks rise
EU set to scrap 2035 combustion-engine ban in car industry boost
Spain urges EU to keep combustion-engine ban as rethink on the cards
Ford scales back EV ambitions, forecasts $19.5 bn write-down
After cars, EU truck-makers urge reprieve from CO2 fines
Pro-Iran camp reunites to form majority in Iraq parliament
Iraq tribal clashes kill eight: security official
What lies ahead in Iraq: the hard task of forming a government
Iraqis vote in general election in rare moment of calm
South Korea shouldn't take sides in China, Japan spat: president
How anti-China disinformation shaped South Korea's year of crisis
North Korea's Kim vows 'strategic assets' for air force
Iran FM to discuss nuclear programme, national's case in France visit
|Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters