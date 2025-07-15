Drone attack shuts US-run oil field in Iraqi Kurdistan



by AFP Staff Writers



Arbil, Iraq (AFP) July 15, 2025



A drone strike on Tuesday forced a US company to suspend operations at an oil field in Iraq's Kurdistan, the latest in a string of attacks targeting the autonomous region's energy facilities.

The Iraqi government said it will investigate the attacks, which occurred months before legislative elections, at a time of simmering tension between Baghdad and the regional administration in Arbil mainly over oil exports.

The Arbil government said the Sarsang oil field in Duhok province was hit, denouncing the strike as "an act of terrorism against the Kurdistan Region's vital economic infrastructure".

It did not say who may be behind the attack, and there was no claim of responsibility.

Tuesday's attack followed similar drone strikes a day earlier on an airport hosting US troops and on an oil field in Arbil province, near Duhok.

HKN Energy, the US firm operating the Sarsang site, said a blast occurred at about 7:00 am (0400 GMT) at one of its production facilities.

"Operations at the affected facility have been suspended until the site is secured," it said in a statement.

A fire broke out but caused no casualties. HKN said emergency teams later contained the blaze.

In the past few weeks, Iraq and particularly the Kurdistan region have seen a spate of unclaimed drone and rocket attacks.

Long plagued by conflict, Iraq frequently experiences such attacks, often linked to regional proxy struggles between Iran and the United States and its ally Israel.

Iraqi Kurdistan presents itself as a relative oasis of stability in a volatile Iraq, attracting foreign investors due to its close ties with the United States and European countries.

- 'Vital institutions' -

On Tuesday, Kurdistan's presidency condemned the latest attacks, warning that they "pose a risk" to international investments and calling on Baghdad to find the perpetrators and prevent further incidents.

Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered an "immediate and comprehensive investigation" into the attacks, his military spokesman Sabah al-Numan said.

"The nature and timing of these criminal acts indicate malicious intent aimed at creating confusion and harming Iraq and its vital institutions," Numan added.

Iraq is gearing up for legislative elections in November, which are often marked by heated political wrangling.

The attacks also come at a time of heightened tension between Baghdad and Arbil over oil exports, with a major pipeline through Turkey shut since 2023 over legal disputes and technical issues.

In May, Iraq's federal authorities filed a complaint against the autonomous Kurdistan region for signing gas contracts with two US companies, including HKN Energy.

Iraq slammed the deals, saying all oil and gas development must be conducted through the federal government.

A few hours after Tuesday's drone attack, Iraq's oil ministry announced an initial agreement with HKN to develop the Hamrin oil field in Salaheddin province.

- 'Unacceptable' -

The US embassy in Baghdad denounced the recent drone strikes, including on "critical infrastructure" in Kurdistan.

"These attacks are unacceptable," the embassy said on X, adding that the Iraqi government "must exercise its authority to prevent armed actors from launching these attacks against sites... where Iraqi and international companies have invested in Iraq's future".

The Sarsang attack came a day after other explosive-laden drone attacks were reported elsewhere in Kurdistan.

One drone was shot down near Arbil airport, while two others hit the Khurmala oil field in the same province, causing material damage.

There has been no claim of responsibility for those attacks.

Politicians close to the Kurdish authorities blamed pro-Iran groups, without offering evidence.

On July 3, the Kurdistan government said that the Hashed al-Shaabi, a coalition of pro-Iran former paramilitaries now integrated into the regular armed forces, had downed a drone near Arbil airport.

Baghdad rejected the accusation against "an official Iraqi security institution".

