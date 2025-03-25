China slams US 'interference' in Venezuela over Trump oil tariff threat

On Monday, Trump said the new levy, effective from April 2, would apply to all goods entering the United States from countries that buy Venezuelan oil.
China is the largest importer of Venezuelan oil, while other buyers include India, Spain, and the United States itself.
"We call on the US to stop interfering in Venezuela's internal affairs (and) abolish the illegal unilateral sanctions imposed on Venezuela," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a regular news conference.
He urged the United States to "do more things that are conducive to the peace, stability and development of Venezuela and other countries".
Venezuela has been under US sanctions for years, including a new round in January that increased the rewards offered for information that led to the arrest of President Nicolas Maduro and other government officials.
Announcing the planned tariffs on Monday, Trump accused Venezuela of "purposefully and deceitfully" sending "undercover, tens of thousands of high level, and other, criminals" to the United States.
Trump has already hit China with a universal 20 percent tariff on its imports which he linked to efforts to halt the flow of fentanyl into the United States.
Beijing has called for "dialogue" but also responded with levies of up to 15 percent on a range of US agricultural goods including soybeans, pork and chicken.
China, the world's top steel producer, has also vowed to take "all necessary measures" in response to separate US tariffs on steel and aluminium.
Guo on Tuesday said a trade war would have "no winners" and "imposing additional levies and tariffs will only lead to American businesses and consumers bearing greater losses".
