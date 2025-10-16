Oil and Gas News from OilGasDaily.Com
OIL AND GAS
 China defends Russian oil purchases, slams US 'bulhging'
China defends Russian oil purchases, slams US 'bulhging'
 by AFP Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Oct 16, 2025

China said Thursday that its purchases of Russian oil were "legitimate" and decried recent "unilateral bullying" measures by the United States as the trade row between the two countries continues to intensify.

The rebuke came after President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to stop buying Russian oil, and that he would get China to follow suit.

Trump has accused both China and India of funding the three-year Ukraine war through the purchases, and has also demanded that European allies immediately stop buying oil from Russia.

India neither confirmed or denied it was shifting its policy.

Asked on Thursday about Trump's intention to pressure China further, Beijing's foreign ministry defended its "normal, legitimate economic, trade, and energy cooperation with countries around the world, including Russia".

"The actions of the United States are a typical example of unilateral bullying and economic coercion," ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a press briefing.

If China's interests are harmed, it will "take firm countermeasures and resolutely safeguard its sovereignty", he warned.

Beijing and Moscow are key trading partners, and China has never denounced Russia's war, nor called for it to withdraw its troops.

Kyiv and Western governments have long accused Beijing of providing political and economic support for Moscow.

- 'Profoundly detrimental' -

Beijing on Thursday also criticised recent US moves to expand export controls and impose new port fees on Chinese ships, saying the measures had a "profoundly detrimental" impact on trade talks between the two superpowers.

While tensions between Washington and Beijing have de-escalated from their peak, the truce remains shaky.

After Beijing imposed fresh controls on the export of rare earth technologies and items, Trump said he would roll out an additional 100-percent tariff on the country's goods from November 1.

The United States announced in April it would begin applying fees to all arriving Chinese-built and operated ships after a "Section 301" investigation found Beijing's dominance in the industry was unreasonable.

Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974 enables Washington to impose trade penalties on countries whose practices are deemed unfair or harmful to American commerce.

Beijing responded last week by announcing "special port fees" on American ships arriving at Chinese ports. Both sets of fees took effect Tuesday.

Commerce ministry spokeswoman He Yongqian said Thursday the US moved ahead with the measures while "disregarding China's sincerity in consultations", causing "severe damage to China's interests... (and) a profoundly detrimental impact".

"The Chinese side expresses strong dissatisfaction with and resolutely opposes the series of actions taken by the US side," He Yongqian said.

She urged Washington to "immediately rectify its erroneous practices" and respect the outcomes of recent trade talks.

China's commerce minister Wang Wentao accused the US of sparking the latest trade row during a meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook in Beijing.

"Maintaining the overall stability of China-US trade ties requires both sides to meet halfway," Wang told the visiting American CEO according to a ministry readout.

"Maintaining the overall stability of China-US trade ties requires both sides to meet halfway," Wang said, adding that China welcomed deeper investment from Apple and remained open to foreign firms.

Related Links
 All About Oil and Gas News at OilGasDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
OIL AND GAS
China, EU stand firm on shipping emission deal despite US threats
 London (AFP) Oct 14, 2025
 China, the European Union and several other members of the International Maritime Organization reaffirmed their support on Tuesday for ambitious plans to cut shipping emissions, despite US threats. Initially approved in April, the London-based IMO are set to vote on Friday on formally adopting the Net Zero Framework (NZF), the first global carbon-pricing system. However, Washington's threat to impose sanctions on those supporting it had cast doubt on the future of the framework, just as the summ ... read more
OIL AND GAS
Brazil, other nations agree to quadruple sustainable fuels

 Solar leaf converts CO2 and water into formate for cleaner chemical manufacturing

 Carmakers seek EU emissions ban rethink with biofuel push

 Bio-oil from agricultural and forest waste could help seal abandoned oil wells and store carbon
OIL AND GAS
Next-generation LEDs and solar cells powered by new spinel-type sulfide semiconductor

 Self-regulating silver nanorings enable power-free smart windows

 Liquid metal templating boosts printable perovskite solar cell efficiency

 Solar-powered lights keep sea turtles out of fishing nets
OIL AND GAS
Danish wind giant Orsted to cut workforce by a quarter

 French-German duo wins mega offshore wind energy project

 Wind giant Orsted to resume US project after court win

 Floating wind power sets sail in Japan's energy shift
OIL AND GAS
Boron isotopes unlock secrets of nuclear waste glass corrosion

 Poisson model solved opening path to stronger materials better groundwater management and safer nuclear waste storage

 Ukrainian nuclear plant to be repaired 'soon': watchdog

 Artificial plant device cleans radioactive soil using only sunlight
OIL AND GAS
Brazil's climate wins ahead of COP30

 Trees, targets and trillions: what's on the agenda at COP30?

 Brazil 'frustrated' with delays in COP climate commitments

 Bonaire residents take Netherlands to court over climate
OIL AND GAS
Waymo to launch driverless taxis in London next year

 Massive UK dieselgate lawsuit reaches court

 Tesla shares fall on doubts that latest autos will boost sales

 EU should scrap ban on new combustion-engine sales: Merz
OIL AND GAS
House votes to repeal Iraq war authorizations

 Kidnapped academic Elizabeth Tsurkov released in Iraq

 Kidnapped Israeli-Russian academic Tsurkov released in Iraq

 More than 800 Iraqis repatriated from notorious Syria camp
OIL AND GAS
North Korea shows off 'most powerful' missile at military parade

 North Korea's Kim hails 'cooperative' ties with China

 NATO to start annual nuclear exercise Monday

 US hits Iraq's Olympic Committee president in fresh Iran-related sanctions
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.