Oil and Gas News from OilGasDaily.Com
OIL AND GAS
 Brazil eyes fossil fuel roadmap 'that unites'

Brazil eyes fossil fuel roadmap 'that unites'

by AFP Staff Writers
 Paris, France (AFP) Feb 17, 2026
 The hosts of the last UN climate talks want to present a "roadmap" on reducing dependence on oil, gas and coal that unites nations, they said Tuesday, after a battle over fossil fuels marred the summit in Brazil.

The COP30 climate conference in the Amazon city of Belem concluded in November with a deal that lacked any explicit mention of fossil fuels after Saudi Arabia, Russia and India opposed it.

As a consolation, COP30 president Andre Correa do Lago offered to push for a separate, voluntary roadmap away from fossil fuels for countries willing to join.

"We don't want to add to divisions. On the contrary, we want to prepare a document that unites countries around what was already agreed in Dubai," Correa do Lago told a group of journalists in Paris.

More than 190 countries agreed to transition away from fossil fuels at the COP28 meeting in Dubai in 2023, but little progress has been made on the issue since then.

Turkey is hosting the next climate summit, COP31, in November, with Australia leading the negotiations.

"We will see if ... the issue can go into the COP31 agenda," Correa do Lago said.

"But it's clear that the document that we will prepare, the roadmap, is intended for climate negotiators, for the 195 countries that are part of the Paris Agreement and that will therefore discuss the issues based on the consensus reached in Dubai," the diplomat said.

Colombia will host in April an international conference on transitioning away from fossil fuels, the main drivers of climate change.

"It will be a very interesting exercise," Correa do Lago said.

Brazil's COP30 presidency will ask countries next week to submit suggestions on the content of the roadmap, with a final version likely to be presented at pre-COP31 meetings in October, he said.

Related Links
 All About Oil and Gas News at OilGasDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
OIL AND GAS
Oil in spotlight as Trump's Iran warning rattles sleepy markets
 Hong Kong (AFP) Feb 17, 2026
 Oil prices were in focus Tuesday as US President Donald Trump ramped up threats towards Iran, shaking up markets subdued by holidays in Asia and the United States. West Texas Intermediate was up more than one percent, nearing $64 per barrel, while Brent eased slightly to just under $69. Trump warned Iran of the "consequences of not making a deal" ahead of talks between Washington and Tehran in Geneva. The US president has repeatedly threatened military action against the Islamic republic - ... read more
OIL AND GAS
Neem seed biochar turns waste into thermal energy storage medium

 Salt solvent unlocks lignin for next generation biofuel plants

 Pilot plant in Mannheim delivers tailored climate friendly fuel blends

 Garden and farm waste targeted as feedstock for new bioplastics
OIL AND GAS
Golden bridge tunnel junction design boosts all perovskite tandem solar cell efficiency

 Study maps path to cleaner terawatt scale solar manufacturing

 Next generation solar manufacturing pathway could avoid massive CO2 output

 Hydrogen bond design advances solar water oxidation efficiency
OIL AND GAS
China added record wind and solar power in 2025, data shows

 UK nets record offshore wind supply in renewables push

 Trump gets wrong country, wrong bird in windmill rant
OIL AND GAS
INL and NVIDIA align AI platform to speed advanced nuclear rollout

 GENUSA to supply GNF2 reload fuel for Vattenfall Forsmark plant

 INL launches molten salt examination hub for next gen reactors

 Microbes join forces to quickly clean up uranium pollution
OIL AND GAS
ECB fines French bank for climate risk failures

 'Climate cult' hurts Europe's economy, US energy secretary tells AFP

 Warming drives growth of Arctic peatlands

 Antarctic ice feedback limits Southern Ocean carbon sink
OIL AND GAS
China space firm tests two seat flying car concept in Chongqing

 China top court says drivers responsible despite autonomous technology

 Mercedes-Benz net profit nearly halves amid China, US woes

 Carney scraps Canada EV sales mandate, affirms auto sector's future is electric
OIL AND GAS
Over 2,200 IS detainees transferred to Iraq from Syria: Iraqi official

 Iraq starts investigations into IS detainees moved from Syria

 Where does Iraq stand as US turns up heat on Iran?

 Rubio warns Iraq on Iran ties as Maliki sets return
OIL AND GAS
Iran FM heads to Geneva ; Witkoff, Kushner to represent US at nuke talks

 Kim unveils homes for kin of N. Korean troops killed aiding Russia: KCNA

 Iran says US 'more realistic' on nuclear issue, as Guards begin drills in Hormuz Strait

 Netanyahu says all enriched uranium 'has to leave Iran'


The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2026 - SpaceDaily.com. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters