Oil and Gas News from OilGasDaily.Com
OIL AND GAS
 Asian countries most vulnerable to Strait of Hormuz blockade
Asian countries most vulnerable to Strait of Hormuz blockade
 By Julien GIRAULT with AFP bureaus in Asia
 Tokyo (AFP) June 23, 2025

Around 84 percent of oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz is destined for Asia, leaving the economies of China, India, South Korea and others vulnerable should Iran blockade the crucial trading route over US strikes on its nuclear sites.

Around 14.2 million barrels of crude oil and 5.9 million barrels of other petroleum products pass through the strait per day -- representing around 20 percent of global production in the first quarter, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

And crude oil from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar and Iran almost exclusively passes through the corridor.

Here are the main Asian countries where oil exported via the strait is destined:

- China -

More than half of the oil imported by East Asia passes through the Strait of Hormuz, experts estimate.

China is one of the largest buyers, importing 5.4 million barrels of crude oil a day through Hormuz in the first quarter this year, according to the EIA.

Saudi Arabia is China's second-largest supplier of crude oil, accounting for 15 percent of its total oil imports -- 1.6 million barrels a day.

China also buys more than 90 percent of Iran's oil exports, according to the analysis firm Kpler.

It imported 1.3 million barrels of Iranian crude oil a day in April, down from a five-month high in March.

- India -

India is highly dependent on the Strait of Hormuz, importing 2.1 million barrels of crude a day through the corridor in the first quarter, EIA data shows.

Around 53 percent of India's imported oil in early 2025 came from Middle Eastern suppliers, particularly Iraq and Saudi Arabia, local media reported.

Wary of an escalating conflict in the Middle East, New Delhi has increased its imports of Russian oil over the past three years.

"We have been closely monitoring the evolving geopolitical situation in the Middle East since the past two weeks," India's Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said on Sunday.

"We have diversified our supplies in the past few years and a large volume of our supplies do not come through the Strait of Hormuz now," he wrote on X, adding "We will take all necessary steps to ensure stability of supplies of fuel to our citizens."

- South Korea -

Around 68 percent of South Korea's crude oil imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz -- 1.7 million barrels a day this year, according to the EIA.

South Korea is particularly dependent on its main supplier Saudi Arabia, which last year accounted for a third of its oil imports.

Seoul's trade and energy ministry said there have been "no disruptions so far in South Korea's crude oil and LNG imports" but "given the possibility of a supply crisis", officials were "planning for potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz".

"The government and industry stakeholders have prepared for emergencies by maintaining a strategic petroleum reserve equivalent to about 200 days of supply," the ministry said in a statement.

- Japan -

Japan imports 1.6 million barrels of crude oil a day through the Strait of Hormuz, the EIA says.

Japanese customs data showed 95 percent of crude oil imports last year came from the Middle East.

The country's energy freight companies are readying for a potential blockade of the strait.

"We're currently taking measures to shorten as much as possible the time spent by our vessels in the Gulf," shipping giant Mitsui OSK told AFP.

- Others -

Around 2 million barrels of crude oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz each day in the first quarter were destined for other parts of Asia -- particularly Thailand and the Philippines -- as well as Europe (0.5 million barrels) and the United States (0.4 million barrels).

- Limited alternatives -

Asian countries could diversify their oil suppliers, but it is difficult to replace the large volumes coming from the Middle East.

In the short term, "elevated global oil inventories, OPEC+'s available spare capacity, and US shale production all could provide some buffer", experts at MUFG Bank said.

"However, a full closure of the Hormuz Strait would still impact on the accessibility of a major part of this spare production capacity concentrated in the Persian Gulf," they said.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have infrastructure to bypass the strait, potentially mitigating disruptions, but their transit capacity remains very limited -- around 2.6 million barrels a day.

And the Goreh-Jask pipeline built by Iran to export via the Gulf of Oman, which has been inactive since last year, has a maximum capacity of only 300,000 barrels per day, according to the EIA.

burs-jug/dhw/mtp

X

MITSUI OSK LINES

Related Links
 All About Oil and Gas News at OilGasDaily.com

Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters
Tweet

RELATED CONTENT
The following news reports may link to other Space Media Network websites.
OIL AND GAS
Ecuador pipeline burst stops flow of crude
 Quito (AFP) June 17, 2025
 Ecuador's state energy company said it stopped pumping oil through the country's main pipeline Monday due to a rupture in a section running through the Amazon. "The valves have been closed and oil pumping has been suspended," Petroecuador said in a statement. The company blamed the incident on a landslide and it was not immediately clear if a spill occurred. In a statement issued Monday night, the company said it doesn't immediately foresee shutting down oil wells. The "Trans-Ecuadorian ... read more
OIL AND GAS
Turning CO2 into Sustainable Fuels Could Revolutionize Clean Energy

 Cool science: Researchers craft tiny biological tools using frozen ethanol

 Europe's biggest 'green' methanol plant opens in Denmark

 Biogas Production from Alfalfa Enhanced by Fruit Waste and Microbes
OIL AND GAS
Energy transition: how coal mines could go solar

 Shape-shifting hybrid materials offer bright future for solar and LED innovation

 Molecular relay structure enables faster photon upconversion for solar and medical use

 Shape shifting perovskite materials show promise for LEDs and solar power
OIL AND GAS
Thailand credits prey releases for 'extraordinary' tiger recovery

 Trump admin ends halt on New York offshore wind project

 Trump shift boosts offshore wind project: New York governor

 Norway's Equinor slams 'unlawful' halt to US wind farm
OIL AND GAS
U.S. company to provide $6B loan for British nuclear power project

 Nuclearn Deploys Gamma2 AI to Revolutionize Nuclear Plant Operations

 Advancing fission dynamics understanding in mercury isotopes with 5D Langevin model

 Blue Sky Uranium launches major drill initiative to fast-track Ivana project in Argentina
OIL AND GAS
Ancient climate shifts reveal warning signs for modern drought risks

 Morocco set for sheepless Eid as drought persists

 Scientists long ago envisioned the end of climate cooperation

 German court sets climate precedent but rejects Peruvian farmer's claim
OIL AND GAS
Tesla launches long-discussed robotaxi service

 EU countries back recycled plastic targets for cars

 Waymo leads autonomous taxi race in the US

 Trump moves to block California electric cars program
OIL AND GAS
Iraq in contact with Iran, US in bid to stay out of conflict: officials

 French general takes command of NATO mission in Iraq

 Iraq's judiciary acquits powerful former speaker of forgery

 French FM says Iraq should not be dragged into regional conflicts
OIL AND GAS
Australia backs US strikes on Iran nuclear sites

 British FM says 'window now exists' for diplomacy with Iran

 Khamenei vows Iran will never surrender, hypersonic missiles target Israel

 European FMs aim to meet Iran for nuclear talks Friday in Geneva
Subscribe Free To Our Daily Newsletters




The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2024 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Statement Our advertisers use various cookies and the like to deliver the best ad banner available at one time. All network advertising suppliers have GDPR policies (Legitimate Interest) that conform with EU regulations for data collection. By using our websites you consent to cookie based advertising. If you do not agree with this then you must stop using the websites from May 25, 2018. Privacy Statement. Additional information can be found here at About Us.